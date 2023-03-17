Channel 4.0 signs 1st branded deal

Channel 4.0, UK commercial broadcaster Channel 4’s new digital-first brand for YouTube, has signed its first branded deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics, the US’s Number 1 favourite teen cosmetics brand which literally stands for eyes.lips.face., and is clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade Certified.

This commercial partnership deal is the first for Channel 4.0 and will see e.l.f. Cosmetics, become the ‘Official Beauty Partner’ of Channel 4.0. Viewers will be able to watch e.l.f.’s recent viral advertisement which premiered during the NFL Big Game, followed by a new branded series for YouTube that will follow later in 2023.

Since its launch in October 2022, Channel 4.0 has commissioned 16 series with a new slate announcement to come. Its shows feature talent including Chunkz, Nella Rose, Mist, Harry Pinero, Alhan Gençay, Dreya Mac, Spuddz and America Foster.

“e.l.f. is all about disrupting norms, shaping culture and connecting communities, and teaming up with Channel 4.0 not only connects these dots but takes us further into entertainment,” commented Christine Cassidy, Vice President and General Manager, International, e.l.f. Beauty adds. “We are excited to reach new audiences and show that beauty is for every eye, lip and face.”

“We’re delighted to see how beautifully Channel 4.0 has landed in only a few short months, earning and establishing a loyal fanbase who are loving the content and its amazing creators,” declared Sacha Khari, Head of Digital Commissioning at Channel 4. “This new partnership with e.l.f. is perfectly aligned with 4.0; and most excitingly, we have a phenomenal show in development together that I just can’t wait to share with our audience…watch this space!”

The Channel 4 editorial leads on Channel 4.0 are Head of Digital Commissioning, Sacha Khari and Digital Commissioning Editor, Evie Buckley and Channel 4 Digital Commissioning Executive, Kaio Grizzelle. Audience development, publishing, commercial partnerships and community engagement strategies are led by 4Studio, Channel 4’s social first content and distribution powerhouse, which produces and partners with creators from across the UK to entertain young people with relevant content on their favourite social platforms.

Big Smoke Corporation, founded by the multi award-winning artist, Joseph Adenuga aka Skepta were launch consultants for Channel 4.0, providing talent insight and strategic vision to ensure young audiences are authentically engaged and excited about the channel.