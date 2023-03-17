Data: Streaming continues to make waves in US

The Gauge, audience measurement, data and analytics firm Nielsen’s monthly visualisation of total TV and streaming consumption in the US, revealed in the February 2023 report that time spent watching TV fell 5.1 per cent from January to February, in line with the seasonality of viewing behaviour for this time of year.

This monthly decline in viewing was nearly the same as the 5.7 per cent decline observed over the same period in 2022. However, while usage fell across each of the primary TV formats this month, streaming was least impacted and decreased less than 1 per cent versus January, while viewing to broadcast and cable content decreased 9.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

As a result of the varying downturns in viewing across formats this month, the streaming category was the only to exhibit any growth in share (+1.5 pts.) versus January to finish the month at 34.3 per cent of overall TV usage, which also marked another record-high share for the digital format.

Among the streaming platform highlights, Tubi TV achieved a 1.0 per cent share of total TV for the first time in February, making it the ninth streaming platform to reach this threshold and thus be broken out in The Gauge. YouTube (not including YouTube TV) accounted for nearly 8 per cent of overall TV usage in February and captured the largest share among streaming platforms in The Gauge.

The 9.2 per cent monthly decline in viewing to broadcast content in February was driven by a nearly 65 per cent drop in broadcast sports viewing following the conclusion of the NFL season, and contributed to a loss of 1.1 share points for the category. Compared with February 2022, broadcast content viewing was down about 8 per cent, and the category lost 2.2 share points.

Cable viewing decreased 5.7 per cent versus January, which led to a loss of 0.2 share points to end the month with a 30.2 per cent share of TV. Cable sports viewing declined over 34 per cent in February despite events such as the NFL Pro Bowl and NBA All Star Game. Cable news viewing rose slightly (2.4 per cent) versus January, driven by activity around the State of the Union Address, and the genre remains the most-watched of the category, making up 18.6 per cent of cable. On a year-over-year basis, time spent watching cable content declined 14.1 per cent and the category has lost 5.1 share points.