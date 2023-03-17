Denmark’s QuadSat raises funding

Denmark-based QuadSat has raised €9 million in fresh funding for its work to measure and calibrate antennas and satellite systems anywhere in the world accurately. The company uses drones to replicate satellites which can then be calibrated on the ground.

The new cash comes from existing investors including Seraphim Space, Danish state Vækstfonden, and angel investors Torben Frigaard Rasmussen and Helge Munk. IQ Capital is a new investor.

It takes the total raised to €16 million which includes some governmental grants.

The cash will help expand the firm’s technology and permit it to work in the other transmission bands used by satellites. It also allows its drones to be used by maritime clients to test their on-board radio systems. It has already worked with the Royal Danish Navy, for example, as well as with SES and Eutelsat on their geostationary craft.

The funding round is the result of a significant uptick in commercial demand from major satellite operators, antenna manufacturers, and service companies in the satellite industry. With the new funding, QuadSAT aims to scale up its operations, expand its product range and bring its technology to more customers in the market.

QuadSAT’s testing solution provides a cost-effective, scalable and precise way to test antennas and satellite systems in operation, and anywhere in the world. This approach to testing has already attracted the attention of the satellite industry, helping QuadSAT to cement its position as a major player in the market. With the new funding, QuadSAT will be looking to recruit top talent, to expand its operations, and bring its technology to a wider customer base, said a statement.

Joakim Espeland, CEO/QuadSAT, said: “This is a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited to be able to expand our global reach. With this funding, we will be able to optimise the use of global radio spectrum by providing our customers unparalleled testing capabilities, ultimately ensuring better performance of satellite networks.”

Daniel Carew, Investment Principle from IQ Capital, added: “The satcoms industry is growing at a fantastic rate. In the not-too-distant future, almost everything will be connected via satellite. With that growth will come an urgent need to ensure efficient RF connectivity and spectrum utilisation. QuadSAT’s technology is already making an impact with a number of leading players. This company has massive potential for the future, and we are excited to be a part of the next stage of growth.”