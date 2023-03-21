Research: US consumers value connectivity

According to The Changing Divide report 2023 from Amdocs, conducted by Dynata, the majority of American consumers now have dependable Internet access. However, as homes become more interconnected, fresh obstacles are emerging that jeopardise the progress made and may deepen the digital divide.

“We’ve long recognised that a lack of connectivity is a significant problem, but in today’s world, access has become non-negotiable,” asserts Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “Failing to ensure universal connectivity only serves to exacerbate the digital divide, leaving those on the lower end of the socioeconomic ladder at an even greater disadvantage in their personal, professional, and academic pursuits. Given the role that technology and connectivity play in driving the global economy, it’s our collective responsibility to remain persistent in our efforts to close this gap.”

Findings from the research include:

Almost all consumers now consider internet a necessity like running water and electricity

Households with more than nine connected devices have nearly doubled since 2021

Almost half of consumers say they are generally happy with their home Internet, but occasionally have issues. However, 11 per cent still struggle with connectivity.

Nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of consumers are concerned new technologies such as the metaverse, AR and more will increase a divide

Even with reliable Internet connectivity, issues are still occurring in the home around broadband speed, too many people using at once, or general service interruptions

These insights highlight several critical topics that must be discussed to ensure increased demand for connectivity in the home doesn’t cause a new kind of divide.

“According to recent research by Amdocs, households with more than nine connected devices have nearly doubled since 2021,” advises Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. “With a growing number of devices comes the potential for more connectivity problems. To better serve growing demands, broadband and Fixed-Wireless Access providers must offer intelligent and proactive customer support, leveraging in-home data that can generate valuable AI-driven insights for consumers. For instance, gaming overload, or a family member bringing too many friends into the home. This intelligent engagement layer is the next step in the evolution of in-home connectivity.”