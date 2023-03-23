Paramount+ looks to international for growth

Paramount+ will commission 150 non-US originals by 2025, EVP and international general manager Marco Nobili told Series Mania. The streamer, launched in March 2021, claims it has achieved an “impressive” global rollout into 45 markets.

“Streaming is a game you have to play at scale” says Nobili, who defends the hybrid development approach, balancing D2C distribution with partners such as Canal+. With 56 million subscribers worldwide, the service has added 9.9 million subscribers in 2022 last quarter and grown revenue by 81 per cent year-on-year.

Paramount+, which invests $16 billion a year in content, plans that half of the 8 per cent growth forecasting over the next five years will come from the international market. “Our international content is ready to step in and feed the service if we have less coming on the US side,” Nobili pointed out.

Paramount+ also confirmed it plans to expand content franchises in the vein of Dexter or Yellowstone. Among the upcoming internationally expanding franchises, Marco Nobili revealed RuPaul’s Drag Race will have a third season to its Italian version, ahead of the US and Latin America later this year. The show was originally produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder.

“Building franchises doesn’t mean taking away originality. If you do a sequel of a show, audiences go down, but a prequel amps up the franchise. You can watch the prequel without having seen the original,” Nobili believes.