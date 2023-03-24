BBC Local Radio journalists collect special award for their remarkable interviews during the short leadership of ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss

Eight BBC local radio journalists who carried out a series of stunning interviews with Liz Truss during her rollercoaster 42-day stint as Prime Minister have received a special award from the Broadcasting Press Guild.

The BPG – an organisation of TV and audio journalists – has recognised the eight with its prestigious Jury Prize and will deliver the award today at a star-studded luncheon in London. It is the first time, the BPG Jury Prize has been awarded to multiple winners.

The eight journalists being honoured are: Rima Ahmed, BBC Radio Leeds; James Hanson, BBC Radio Bristol; Graham Liver, BBC Radio Lancashire; Anna Cookson, BBC Radio Kent; John Acres, BBC Radio Stoke; Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk; Sarah Julian, BBC Radio Nottingham; and Amy Oakden, BBC Radio Tees.

BPG Chair Grant Tucker said: “As an organisation of journalists, the BPG is always among the first to see the value of great interviewing and these BBC radio interviews were game-changing for Liz Truss and her doomed government. There is no doubt that the PM’s feet were held to the fire in these eight radio sessions in a way that stood out among so much drama that was happening in British politics last summer.”

The Jury Prize winners are in good company as BPG Award winners because another top prize – the Harvey Lee Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting – is being presented today to Jeremy Paxman, one of Britain’s finest interviewers of modern times.

“It’s a happy coincidence that some BBC radio journalists and Jeremy will be in the same room together, collecting prizes for the same journalistic talents,” said Tucker.

The 49th BPG Television, Streaming and Audio Awards – for work commissioned or premiered in the UK and released in 2022 – are prized by programme-makers because they are chosen independently by TV and radio correspondents, critics and previewers. This year, Warner Bros. Discovery and PACT are the supporters of the Awards luncheon which takes place today, Friday March 24th 2023, at The Royal Horseguards Hotel in Whitehall, London.

Other BPG Awards to be handed out today include three Audio prizes – Best Audio Presenter, Best Radio Programme and Best Podcast – and television/streaming trophies for Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Entertainment and Best Documentary.