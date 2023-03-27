France: WBD extends US Open rightd

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have agreed to a new long-term partnership to broadcast the US Open in France.

This agreement, secured by IMG, will allow French viewers and internet users to follow the entire Flushing Meadows tournament – both men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments as well as the wheelchair tennis – on all Eurosport’s platforms.

The French public will find all the Eurosport experts – Justine Henin, Arnaud Clément, Arnaud Di Pasquale, Camille Pin, Jean-Paul Loth, Eric Deblicker and Georges Goven during Eurosport’s coverage of the tournament in 2023, with the main draw starting on August 28th and concluding September 10th.



Eurosport first showed the tournament in 2001.

Pierre Branco, General Manager Warner Bros. Discovery France, Benelux & Africa, said: “Eurosport is more than ever the tennis channel. For almost 25 years Eurosport has been bringing the most memorable moments in the history of the US Open. This new partnership allows us to continue to write the history of the US Grand Slam tournament through all our broadcast and digital channels, and to offer a complete experience with the unrivalled expertise of the group’s French and international talent. This underlines Eurosport France’s reputation as the home of so many of the biggest international tennis events on the calendar.”

Trojan Paillot, Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros Discovery Europe, added: “Warner Bros Discovery’s position as a trusted long-term partner to the world’s biggest sports events has helped us build one of the most compelling multi-sport portfolios anywhere. Together with a unique ability to reach both broad audiences and hugely passionate sports fans across all platforms from television to streaming and online. We are excited to continue to connect these audiences with the US Open over the coming years, alongside our recent Olympic Games partnership extension which will see Warner Bros. Discovery showcase tennis beyond Paris 2024 through to Brisbane 2032.”

Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA, said: “The US Open delivers a spectacular showcase of the world’s best tennis players, on the grandest stage in New York City each year, to millions of fans worldwide. For the 2023 edition, the USTA is proud to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of awarding equal prize money at the US Open alongside its partners and fans. We’re delighted to continue the relationship with Eurosport France and to connect its vast audience to the US Open. ”

The Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels are available in the Canal+, Bouygues Telecom, Free with TV By Canal and soon Prime Video Channels with the Warner Pass.