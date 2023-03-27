MPs to question grandees on BBC impartiality

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is to question Lord Birt, former BBC Director General, and Lord Patten, former BBC Trust Chair, on issues relating to BBC impartiality.

The one-off session on March 28th follows recent issues culminating with the suspension and reinstatement of Gary Lineker on Match of the Day. The Committee is likely to explore overarching issues relating to impartiality and editorial standards, as well as any wider issues concerning the BBC. This may include the responsibilities of freelance staff, its current governance and concerns over alleged editorial interference from the Government.

An annual session with the Director-General and other senior leaders is being scheduled before the summer.