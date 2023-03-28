Virgin Media, DAZN distribution deal

Virgin Media O2 and DAZN have announced a distribution deal which will see a selection of DAZN boxing and combat sports available to Virgin TV customers as PPV. The partnership starts with former two-time Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua’s bout against American powerhouse Jermaine Franklin on April 1st.

As part of the newly agreed distribution deal, the DAZN event will be made available for Virgin TV customers to watch as a PPV add-on through their TiVo, V6, Virgin TV 360 or Stream set-top-box for £19.99. The purchase will include access to the fight as well as allowing customers to redeem one month’s access to DAZN’s full service via the DAZN app at no extra cost, which can be downloaded on smart TVs, games consoles and mobile devices.

Additionally, the entertainment companies have plans for DAZN’s app to be made available for download on selected Virgin Media set-top boxes in the near future. DAZN’s content also includes the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Misfits boxing featuring YouTube sensations KSI and Jake Paul, MMA’s Professional Fighter’s League and more.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN is on a mission to bring top quality sport to as many fans as possible and become the world’s sports destination platform. With Virgin Media O2’s incredible scale and reach, DAZN will be in more UK living rooms and on more screens; and Virgin TV customers will have access to even more great sport. Starting our relationship with the Joshua versus Franklin fight is a real statement about the quality that DAZN will offer fans.”

David Bouchier, Chief Entertainment TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “We’re always looking to offer our customers access to all the best sport and entertainment, and with the Joshua vs Franklin fight set to be a showstopper, there’s no better way to kick-off our partnership with DAZN so that Virgin TV customers can enjoy every bit of the action – with lots more to come in future.”