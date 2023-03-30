Forecast: Mixed fortunes for APAC pay-TV

Asia Pacific pay-TV revenues will reach $26 billion (€24bn) by 2028 – $1.6 billion less than 2022, according to the Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Pay-TV revenues will fall in 10 countries, including Japan (down by $889 million) and China (down by $309 million), between 2022 and 2028. Conversely, India will add $153 million.

“IPTV revenues will overtake digital cable in 2023,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “IPTV revenues will climb by $481 million between 2022 to 2028 to $11.26 billion.”

Digital cable will lose $1.15 billion between 2022 and 2028, with analogue cable down by $382 million. Satellite TV will also fall – by $494 million.