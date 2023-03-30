France: Amazon extends Roland-Garros rights

Amazon has secured the rights to exclusively broadcast the Roland-Garros French Open Tennis night sessions on Prime Video in France for an additional four years to 2027. From 2024, this will increase to 11 live and exclusive night sessions on the Philippe-Chatrier court, delivering tennis fans the most anticipated matches each day on Prime Video. These night sessions will include two exclusive quarter-final matches and Prime Video will continue to broadcast the semi-finals and finals of the tournament co-exclusively. Prime members in France will have access to this coverage at no additional cost to their membership.

“Roland-Garros is one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar and we’re looking forward to broadcasting the tournament’s best matches for another four years,” said Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe. “We’ve greatly enjoyed partnering with the FFT to establish the night sessions as essential evening viewing in France. With even more headline matches from 2024 we will build on this progress to deliver the highest quality broadcast for our Prime members.”

Prime Video began broadcasting exclusive Roland-Garros night sessions in 2021.

In addition to Roland-Garros, Prime Video is also the home of top French club football in France, with live coverage of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 through to 2024.