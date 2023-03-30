Unified Streaming names Van Aalderen CEO

Unified Streaming, the Amsterdam-based specialist in video streaming technology, has named Martin van Aalderen its new CEO effective immediately.



Van Aalderen will chart the company’s new phase of growth and replaces Dirk Griffioen, who will focus on special projects within the organisation.

Throughout his career Van Aalderen has applied his skills to growing companies within the IT sector and the securities services industry, with a focus on clearing/settlement and risk management. Before leading Unified Streaming, he consulted for a UK-based software vendor in post-trade solutions. Acting upon Van Aalderen’s vision, the vendor is now investing in the US market for exchange-traded derivatives and securities.

In Chicago, Van Aalderen directed Object+ America, the American counterpart of Object+ Financial Services, a company he founded in the Netherlands. He sold Object+, which specialises in market risk software development for banks, brokers, and professional traders, to a UK-based software company in 2020.



“It’s a great honour to succeed Dirk Griffioen, one of the founders who helped build Unified Streaming into a highly recognised and profitable company,” said Van Aalderen. “It is my ambition to serve our existing customers to the best of our ability and to expand our business with leading-edge tech. Our people, our products, and our customers are the foundation of our anticipated growth.”



Unified Streaming customers include the BBC, HBO, Globo, NPO and Viaplay.