Ariane CEO stepping down

ArianeGroup’s CEO and Executive Chairman, Andre-Hubert Roussel, is reportedly stepping down, according to French newspaper La Tribune.

Roussel heads up Ariane Group, which is the joint-venture between Airbus Defence & Space and Safran. His departure is because of recent failures by the company and, in particular, the recent third failure out of eight launches for the Vega-C medium-sized rocket.

There has been no confirmation or denial of the report but La Tribune states a news announcement will come this week.

Roussel was previously Head of Operations at Airbus Defence and Space, and appointed to Ariane Group in 2019.

Arianespace itself is headed by Stéphane Israël who has been in post since 2013.