FAST Channels TV comedy line-up is a laughing matter

FAST Channels TV offers an impressive collection of laugh-a-minute content – from funny films and viral videos to stand-up specials and classic cartoons.

With over 10 dedicated linear comedy channels, and more in the process of being added to the current line-up, you are guaranteed a good laugh.

MomCave is an award-winning channel of comedy videos for parents with a sense of humor, and Twisted Mirror is a freemium comedy streaming service offering films, series, and stand-up. Watch some of the top comedians from around the world on a-z Comedy Cave or check out the best comedy skits from West Africa on a-z Mark Angel Comedy. ToonOvation has all your favorite cartoons, Chotoonz-Run-O-Run is an energy packed channel with crazy chase comedy shows and Camera Smile TV is all laughs all the time – think Candid Camera 2.0! With over 10-billion views, BVIRAL is the home of viral entertainment, while Land of Floof has a huge collection of cute content for pet-obsessed animal lovers. Cartoon Classics revisits the golden age of animation, and Comedy Classics has the best from Hollywood icons Charlie Chaplin, Bob Hope, The Three Stooges and more. Distribution partners Mometu, TCL Channel, FlixHouse, Megogo, VivaLive, ISGTV and WatchDingo are already taking advantage of FAST Channels TV’s comedy offering.

Fast Channels TV’s, Russell Foy, commented: “We have a growing selection of dedicated genre channels, with our comedy content being some of our most popular. Our diverse catalog of 200+ linear FAST channels feeds the growing demand for lean-back viewing and allows partners to put content in front of audiences who can’t find what we offer on any other platform.”

FAST Channels TV’s channel count now stands at over 230, with more being added each month. If you have premium content and want to create a FAST channel, or are looking for more content for your platform, talk to the team at FAST Channels TV. For more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform, visit fastchannels.tv.