Forecast: APAC OTT revs to reach $52bn in 2028

Asia Pacific OTT TV episodes and movie revenues will reach $52 billion (€48bn) in 2028; up by 56 per cent from the $33 billion recorded in 2022, according to the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

From the $19 billion additional OTT revenues, China will add $4 billion, India $2 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $4 billion. China will account for 38 per cent of the region’s total revenues by 2028, down from 48 per cent in 2022 as the other countries grow faster.

“Asia Pacific SVoD revenues overtook AVoD revenues in 2019, mostly due to the advertising downturn in China,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “AVoD will recover, but will remain lower than SVoD. SVoD and AVoD revenues will climb to $7 billion and $11 billion respectively between 2022 and 2028.”