Magnite appoints Westlund as Head of Nordics

Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, has announced the appointment of Natasha Westlund as the Head of Nordics and the opening of a new office in Stockholm, which will serve as the company’s base across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

As Head of Nordics, Westlund is the commercial lead across both seller and buyer teams building the company’s business in the region. She is based in the company’s Stockholm office and reports to Magnite’s SVP Head of EMEA Julie Selman.

“We are investing resources to further support publishers and buyers across the Nordics and Natasha is a leader with deep experience on both sides of the industry to lead us in this market,” said Selman. “Natasha’s background spearheading strategic initiatives spanning omnichannel formats including TV and audio makes her an excellent fit to further Magnite’s goals in these areas.”

Westlund comes to Magnite with over 20 years of experience in media and advertising in various leadership roles in sales and client services. She joins Magnite from Google, where she was the Industry Head of Large Customer Sales, with a focus on international clients. Prior to that, she was the Head of Sales for the Nordics at Spotify where she developed new revenue streams across programmatic and podcast inventory.

“Having experienced the evolution of media and advertising throughout my career, I am excited to help Magnite bring their omnichannel offerings to more media owners and advertisers,” said Westlund. “Magnite’s best-in-class technology across CTV, online video, display, mobile, audio and other formats, combined with a dedicated team of experts in the Nordics will help drive programmatic success. I look forward to growing the team here and being of service to our clients.”