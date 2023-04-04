Sky Sports is set to retain the live football coverage rights to the English Football League (EFL) having been announced as the preferred bidder for the tiers below the English Premier League.

“The EFL has now completed a full and comprehensive review of the multiple ITT submissions received as part of its broadcast rights sales process from 2024 onwards,” said the EFL in a Statement.

“The League will now enter into an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder, Sky Sports,” it continued. “No further comment will be made on this matter at the current time.”

Speculation had suggested that sports streaming service DAZN was seeking to secure the rights.