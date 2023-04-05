Smyth appointed Director of BBC Northern Ireland

Adam Smyth has been named as the new Director of BBC Northern Ireland. He has been the Interim Director of the BBC in Northern Ireland since December 2021 and will take up this role with immediate effect.

Smyth will have lead editorial responsibility for BBC services and output in Northern Ireland. This includes news and current affairs, BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle, online and digital services and television programmes for local and UK-wide audiences.

Rhodri-Talfan Davies, BBC Director of Nations, commented: “Adam brings an impressive range of editorial and strategic experience to the role and has already demonstrated he is an accomplished and incisive leader during his time as Interim Director in Belfast over the past 15 months. I know Adam is determined to build on Northern Ireland’s real editorial success and ensure we continue to harness and nurture the creative talents of the region – both inside and outside the BBC.”

Smyth takes over the role from Peter Johnston, who was recently appointed the Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews.

Before taking on the role of Interim Director in 2021, Smyth had been Head of BBC News NI from 2018, where he was responsible for BBC Northern Ireland’s news and current affairs output across television, radio and digital platforms, including BBC Newsline, BBC Radio Ulster news programmes and bulletins, Spotlight and BBC News NI Online. He has been with the BBC for 28 years, having first been appointed as a regional news trainee for BBC Northern Ireland in 1995.

Smyth said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to this role and to continue to lead BBC staff in serving audiences in Northern Ireland. I know how much the BBC matters to local people and the difference that it makes to everyday life. I want to build on these achievements and to develop our contribution to the wider creative economy, working in partnership with others. I’ll want to make sure that our services stay relevant in a fast-changing world and that BBC staff are supported in doing their brilliant best for audiences in Northern Ireland and across the UK.”