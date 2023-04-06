beIN extends Premier League rights

The Premier League has agreed a deal to extend their overseas TV contract for the Middle East and Africa with beIN Sports.

The deal, reportedly agreed in principle at a sharholder’s meeting, is a three year extension (starting with the 2025-26 season) that is worth around £550 million (€629m).

The move that will come as a major blow to Newcastle’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Saudi Arabian government have been blocking beIN’s TV coverage in their country since December due to ongoing tension with Qatar.

beIN Sports has been the Premier League’s home in the MENA region for several, airing all 380 games in over 24 MENA nations, excluding Saudi Arabia.