OneWeb NEOM JV joins DCO

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite connectivity company, has announced that OneWeb NEOM JV, a joint venture formed by OneWeb and NEOM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been accepted as an Observer Member of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO).

The DCO was founded in November 2020 to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy and now includes 13 Member States representing a population of over 600 million.

Membership of the DCO, will enable OneWeb to gain and give insights into the initiatives the DCO is undertaking across the member nations including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco and Pakistan, and the broader digital world to accelerate the growth of the digital economy across the DCO member populations.

This latest milestone for OneWeb in the MENA region reflects the accelerating demand for connectivity across the region and OneWeb’s vision and capabilities to support digital transformation through strong collaboration with local infrastructure and service providers. OneWeb remains on track to activate its coverage solutions in the region, and elsewhere around the world, in 2023.

Laith Hamad, CEO of OneWeb NEOM JV, said: “The OneWeb NEOM JV has a shared vision with the DCO and its esteemed leadership to provide sustainable and inclusive connectivity for those hardest to reach. Through membership of the DCO, this JV between OneWeb and NEOM will work collectively with member countries and other partners to leverage our low Earth orbit constellation to help bridge the digital divide across the DCO Member states. This agreement is another example of the JV’s collaborative approach to ensure even the remotest communities, individuals and economies can realise their full potential.”

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, added: “We are pleased to welcome the OneWeb NEOM JV as an Observer Partner for the Digital Cooperation Organization. ‘Bridging the Gap’ report, published by the DCO, found that the lack of reliable and effective internet connectivity is one of the biggest challenges facing communities and businesses around the world. Without connectivity, it is almost impossible for nations to create and leverage inclusive digital economies that benefit all. Low earth orbit constellations can deliver high-performance satellite connectivity services across underserviced areas and will play an important role in overcoming the connectivity gap. We look forward to sharing OneWeb’s experience and knowledge in our efforts to enable digital prosperity for all.”