PlayOn, MediaRadar streaming data deal

Advertising intelligence company MediaRadar and streaming video recording platform specialist PlayOn have agreed a partnership that will see MediaRadar use data derived from video captured via PlayOn to enhance its streaming media advertising analytics and insights products.

MediaRadar summarises OTT data covering overall and category trends in ad spend across the leading ad-supported streaming video platforms, such as Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and Pluto TV. MediaRadar tracks which brands are advertising on more than 25 streaming platforms. By adding PlayOn’s large panel of viewers around the US, MediaRadar will see even more brands placing ads on the biggest OTT channels and will improve its understanding of geographic ad placement as well.

PlayOn’s video capture platform intelligently detects and tags the start and end times of each advertising commercial break, enabling MediaRadar efficiently to focus its resources on just the ad content within each video. Beyond advertising content capture and analysis, PlayOn envisions significant and varied additional use cases for partners to leverage the PlayOn platform, including audio fingerprinting for Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), AI-based visual analysis and scene detection, and rich content and sentiment metadata generation.

“We are excited to announce MediaRadar as PlayOn’s first commercial partner to benefit from the opening of our cloud-based streaming video capture platform to third parties,” declared PlayOn CEO Jeff Lawrence. “We think the opportunities for analytics companies to leverage the platform are vast, and we are excited to see the commercial applications that arise from it. MediaRadar is the perfect launch-partner for PlayOn’s new commercial line of business.”

“MediaRadar is always seeking new, better, and increasingly granular methods of collecting and analysing OTT media advertising data to improve the valuable insights we provide to our clients,” added Todd Krizelman, MediaRadar CEO. “Our partnership with PlayOn adds another data source to strengthen our OTT insights portfolio and increase the accuracy and value of our analytics.”

Goling forward, MediaRadar and PlayOn are exploring additional opportunities to leverage PlayOn’s platform and consumer user base for more advanced advertising data and analytics.