Crackle signs ad sales deal with Vidgo

Crackle Connex, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment that simplifies the connected TV buying process for brands, has signed a deal with live TV streaming service Vidgo to exclusively represent Vidgo’s advertising sales and operations in the US.

Vidgo is a live subscription streaming services offering over 200 live channels of news, entertainment, Spanish language networks, and sports, which can be accessed across devices that include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android & iOS mobile devices, and on the web.



“Vidgo provides great value to viewers looking for general entertainment and sports and an important Spanish-language offering,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex. “Our team is proud to become their exclusive advertising sales arm and support their future growth.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Crackle Connex advertising sales platform. The team, led by Philippe Guelton and Darren Olive, has the expertise and skills to bring Vidgo many new advertisers as we prepare for rapid growth. The Crackle Connex platform magnifies the opportunity by simplifying the buying process with measurement and performance tracking that will help advertisers and agencies connect with the audiences more effectively,” said Derek Mattsson, chief executive officer of Vidgo.