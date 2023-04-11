Research: 200m+ smart TVs in US

The fifth annual wave of Hub Entertainment Research’s Connected Home study reveals American homes now own an estimated 204 million smart TV sets, continuing smart TVs’ growth in presence and in use. On the other hand, another smart technology – smart speakers – has seen growth sputter this past year.

Smart TV ownership continues to climb: Almost eight in ten (77 per cent) TV households say they own a smart TV, up from 66 per cent three years ago. Well over a majority of all TV sets – six in ten (61 per cent) – are now reported to be smart sets, up from 45 per cent in 2020.

Smart TVs pass a major milestone: TV homes report an average of 1.7 smart TVs per home. Using an estimate of about 120 million TV homes, this projects to Americans owning 204 million smart TV sets.

More people are using their smart TVs to stream: While not all smart TV sets are connected to the internet and used for streaming, most are.

Overall, almost nine in ten (88 per cent) smart TV homes regularly stream shows through their smart TV’s built-in capability. This proportion is substantially greater than seen in 2020, when just three in four owners were using their smart TVs to stream.

“Smart TVs will continue to account for an ever-larger slice of TVs, since almost all but the smallest TVs now have smart capabilities,” advises David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. “Greater ownership of smart TVs – and use of more of them for streaming – creates compound growth, creating opportunities for streamers, advertisers, set manufacturers, and other stakeholders.”