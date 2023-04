The Informe de Conbertura Banda Ancha 2022 report, from the Ministry of Economy, reveals that over 4 million Spaniards currently don’t have access to FTTH or 5G.



With regards to FTTH there are 2,136 municipalities with FTTH coverage below 10 per cent, representing some 487,000 inhabitants and 576,000 homes.



As for 5G, 5,021 municipalities have a coverage below 10 per cent affecting 4 million Spaniards .



In terms of capacity, 90 per cent of broadband access points have speeds of up to 100 Mbps, although in rural areas this percentage falls to 72 per cent.