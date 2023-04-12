Sinclair distribution deal with YouTube TV

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced a distribution agreement with YouTube TV to add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, CHARGE! and TBD to YouTube TV’s service offering in the US.

The agreement also extends YouTube TV’s existing carriage of Sinclair’s CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliated television broadcast stations.

Tennis Channel, the multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle and T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, are scheduled to debut on June 1st, to coincide with Roland-Garros (the French Open).



Sinclair’s multicast networks CHARGE!, with a lineup of police procedural dramas, and TBD, featuring a slate of reality-based series, are also scheduled to launch on YouTube TV on June 1st. Additionally, the agreement renews carriage of Comet, Sinclair’s network for fans of sci-fi and fantasy, bringing all three of Sinclair’s multicast television networks to YouTube TV’s lineup.



“We are pleased to reach an agreement that brings Tennis Channel, T2 and all three of our Emerging Networks to YouTube TV, a valued partner of ours,” said Will Bell, SVP, Head of Distribution & Network Relations for Sinclair. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring our unrivaled content to people wherever they want to experience it. With Roland-Garros kicking-off May 28th, the timing is perfect for YouTube TV customers.”