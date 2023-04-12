Spain: MásMóvil broadband overtakes Vodafone

MásMóvil ended the year as the third largest broadband provider in Spain – ahead of Vodafone – according to the latest CNMC data.

MásMóvil hit a penetration rate of 18.6 per cent, higher than Vodafone’s 17.5 per cent, which is now in fourth place. Telefónica is the market leader with a 34.1 per cent share followed by Orange with 22.7 per cent.

As of December 2022, 74.4 per cent of broadband lines corresponded to Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, albeit down 3.4 per cent than one year earlier. The majority (83.1 per cent) of broadband lines, 16.9 million, are fibre optic lines. FTTH lines are now at 73.4 million access points, up 7.5 million in a year.