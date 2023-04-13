EDPB ChatGPT taskforce

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) is to create a taskforce on ChatGPT. The EDPB is an independent body that oversees data protection rules in the European Union, composed of national data protection watchdogs.

“The EDPB members discussed the recent enforcement action undertaken by the Italian data protection authority against OpenAI about the Chat GPT service,” said the Board.

“The EDPB decided to launch a dedicated task force to foster cooperation and to exchange information on possible enforcement actions conducted by data protection authorities.”