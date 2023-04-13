Lucid Realities plans VR/AR content distribution platform

French VR and immersive content producer Lucid Realities (part of CLPB Media Group) is to launch a distribution platform of virtual and augmented reality content, dubbed Unframed Collection, in Q3 2023.

Dedicated to professionals in platforms and cultural locations offering immersive experiences, this B2B catalogue already boasts some thirty audiovisual works and should reach between 70 to 100 films in the short term.

It is part of a global programme called Cultural XR Network, which includes three other companies, Correspondances Digitales in Paris, Ikonospace in The Netherlands and Germany and school Netinfo in Tunisia. This XR promotion project has already received an innovation loan from French investment bank Bpifrance and is backed by UE Creative Innovation Lab.

Its main objectives seek to strengthen ties between different players in the XR ecosystem and broadcasting locations across Europe; remove commercial and technical hurdles to promote XR and immersive content, and create a laboratory focused on the Metaverse to establish what virtual culture could be in Europe in the future.

Lucid Realities has previously produced VR experiences such as documentary-based The Enemy and architecture series Archi VR.