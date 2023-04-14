Die Hart 2: Die Harter sets Roku viewing record

Roku has announced that Roku Original comedy series Die Hart 2: Die Harter broke viewership records during its opening weekend on The Roku Channel, becoming the #1 Roku Original TV series weekend premiere of all time by both unique views and streaming hour engagement.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter nearly doubled the opening weekend audience of the series’ first season, Die Hart, which first launched on The Roku Channel in May 2021.

On the heels of the series’ record-breaking weekend debut (March 31st through April 2nd), Roku has announced plans to once again partner with Hartbeat, the global, multiplatform media company creating entertainment, to create a third season of Die Hart. Kevin Hart will return for the third installment, with more casting and additional details to be shared at a later date.

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, commented: “With the creative prowess of the Hartbeat team, the incredible performances of an all-star cast, and the power of the Roku platform, Die Hart 2: Die Harter not only set premiere viewership records for a Roku Originals TV series, but also brought in nearly double the audience of the first season. We are thrilled to once again partner with Kevin Hart and Hartbeat on a third season, as we build this comedic franchise on The Roku Channel.”

Hart said: “Die Hart is one of my favourite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot season three. My fans are the best, and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”

Bryan Smiley, Hartbeat’s President & Chief Content Officer and Die Hart 2: Die Harter Executive Producer, added: “Die Hart has become a powerhouse franchise for Hartbeat and an incredible crowd pleaser that continues to unite audiences around the world through laughter. We are beyond thrilled to see it breaking records on its premiere weekend and look forward to partnering with Roku again for a third season.”