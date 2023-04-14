Advanced Television

France: Apple TV+ content on Canal+

April 14, 2023

From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris

Canal+ Group is to offer to all subscribers in metropolitan France and Switzerland, free-of charge, access to all the content from streaming platform Apple TV+, beginning April 20th.  According to the multi-year strategic deal between Canal+ Group and Apple, all shows will be available via on-demand platform MyCanal. A number of original series produced by Apple such as The Morning Show, Foundation and Tehran (pictured), will also be broadcast on Canal+’s linear channel.Although Apple TV+ will not gain any additional subscribers, it will considerably enlarge its reach. In metropolitan France, the Canal+ subscription numbers total 9.5 million customers.The offering is also set to roll out to other territories such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the coming months.The comes at a time when all Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO series have been removed from the OCS platform, also distributed by Canal+The regular subscription to the Apple TV+ platform is €6.99 per month.

Related posts:

  1. Canal+ to offer Apple TV 4K STB
  2. Starzplay joining Canal+ in France
  3. France: Canal+ launching Champions League package
  4. France: Warner TV on Canal+
  5. Canal+ extends Premier League rights

Categories: Articles, Content, Rights

Tags: , , , ,