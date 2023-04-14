France: Apple TV+ content on Canal+

Canal+ Group is to offer to all subscribers in metropolitan France and Switzerland, free-of charge, access to all the content from streaming platform Apple TV+, beginning April 20th.



According to the multi-year strategic deal between Canal+ Group and Apple, all shows will be available via on-demand platform MyCanal.



A number of original series produced by Apple such as The Morning Show, Foundation and Tehran (pictured), will also be broadcast on Canal+’s linear channel.



Although Apple TV+ will not gain any additional subscribers, it will considerably enlarge its reach. In metropolitan France, the Canal+ subscription numbers total 9.5 million customers.



The offering is also set to roll out to other territories such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the coming months.



The comes at a time when all Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO series have been removed from the OCS platform, also distributed by Canal+



The regular subscription to the Apple TV+ platform is €6.99 per month.