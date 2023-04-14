LG TVs adds more gaming services

LG Electronics is expanding the cloud gaming experience on its 2023 TVs by adding 4K support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW in over eighty countries as well as launching the popular Boosteroid service in over sixty countries. Following the additions of Blacknut and Utomik in 2022, these new options further bolster the suite of cloud gaming services available to LG TV users.

With the Game Quick Card on webOS 2023, gamers now have a gateway straight from the home screen on their LG TV to access services such as GeForce NOW, Utomik, Blacknut, newly launching Boosteroid, as well as Twitch and YouTube.

LG 2023 TV users can now enjoy gaming on GeForce NOW at 4K 60fps with no additional downloads, installation or hardware required. GeForce Now is also currently available in Full HD at 60fps on LG TVs (2020-2022 models) running webOS 5.0 and higher, while support for 4K gaming on GeForce NOW will be coming to select 2022 TV models at a later date.

Blockbuster games on NVIDIA’s service include Cyberpunk 2077 (pictured), No Man’s Sky and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Boosteroid, the independent cloud gaming provider, has some four million global users. By simply logging into their Boosteroid account, LG TV owners from 2021 to 2023 (webOS 6.0 and higher) in Europe, North America and parts of Latin America now have access to hundreds of PC video games.