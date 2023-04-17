AMC+ plans ad supported version

AMC Networks is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its AMC+ streaming service later this year. The move will offer additional flexibility to subscribers and allow the company’s advertising partners to reach viewers on its flagship streaming product and across an ad-supported content ecosystem that spans linear TV networks, streaming and digital/CTV platforms.

AMC is following Netflix and Disney+ in creating an ad tier for those looking for a cheaper subscription.

The AMC+ premium streaming bundle includes access to the Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now targeted streaming services, and the addition of this ad-supported version will allow advertising partners to buy spots on linear episodes or series.

“This is a big moment for AMC Networks and for our advertising partners, because it not only creates a fully-ad supported distribution ecosystem, it also allows advertisers to buy our shows, genres and franchises in a much more comprehensive and impactful way,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “With our new series content, library titles and other targeted streaming platforms that are all bundled into AMC+, partners can move beyond individual shows and even series and choose to ‘own’ whole genres and franchises, and drive messaging to target audiences no matter what they are watching or where. We’ve never been able to offer this level of sweeping yet highly focused reach before in such an effective and comprehensive way.”