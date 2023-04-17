Germany: Champions League sets Prime Video streaming record

The UEFA Champions League Quarter Final stage kicked off on April 11th with a clash between Manchester City and Bayer Munich which saw the Premier League champions defeat the German giants 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. This first-leg match between two clubs broke Prime Video live streaming records in Germany, with over 4 million households tuning in to the coverage.

“Nothing beats the drama and excitement of knockout UEFA Champions League football and we’re delighted to see so many fans tune-in to our coverage to enjoy this match” said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.

“With over 4 million households streaming our coverage, the fixture broke our live streaming records in Germany and shows the value of these top matches to our Prime members. We recently renewed our coverage of these headline matches through to the 2026/27 season and will continue to offer sports fans best-in-class analysis from our broadcast team and highest streaming quality across all devices,” added Green.

The next UEFA Champions League match on Prime Video will be the second leg of Chelsea vs Real Madrid on April 18th, with Real Madrid holding a 2-0 lead.

