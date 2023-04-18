MPs to quiz Ofcom on broadcasting in Wales

Representatives from Ofcom will appear before the Welsh Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons as MPs hold their fifth evidence session exploring Broadcasting in Wales.

Eleanor Marks, Director (Wales), and Kate Biggs, Content and Media Policy Director, will be answering questions on issues covering radio, television and the growth of streaming services. The session follows a recent hearing with local radio where criticism was expressed of Ofcom’s decision-making on allocating FM licences.

The evidence session on April 19th is also likely to discuss Ofcom’s response to the recently published UK Government’s Draft Media Bill, how the regulator ensures the representation of people of Wales, and its views of changes in public service broadcasting and streaming services.