BBC chairman Sharp role at risk?

A report on the controversial appointment of Richard Sharp as chairman of the BBC is said to have made some damning conclusions.

The Financial Times is reporting that the report makes “grim” reading and with one person who had seen the report adding that it was “probable” that Sharp would have to resign. The report has not yet been published and is expected to be published next week.

The report is being compiled by Adam Heppinstall KC, a senior lawyer under the auspices of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

This follows a report from the all-party House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee which stated that Sharp had made “significant errors of judgment” in failing to declare his role in a personal loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of up to £800,000.

Under parliamentary rules those named in a report have the right to view content ahead of publication and are allowed a response.

“It may be that Richard [Sharp] decides to jump before he is pushed,” the FT quoted its source. “This is difficult for him. He is seeking ways to justify his behaviour. It seems probable but not certain that he will have to go.”