Bakhurst new RTÉ Director General

Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ has appointed Kevin Bakhurst as the next Director General of RTÉ following an extensive and competitive recruitment process which was managed by the RTÉ Board. Bakhurst will replace Dee Forbes as Director General of RTÉ when her term comes to an end on July 11th.

Bakhurst was previously Managing Director of News & Current Affairs at RTÉ and Deputy Director General from September 2012 – October 2016. He was also a member of the RTÉ Executive throughout this period and served as acting Director General for a six-month period.

“I am honoured and delighted to take up the role of Director General,” said Bakhurst. “RTÉ plays a central role in Irish life and has brilliant people dedicated to delivering great and trusted content for audiences. RTÉ faces huge challenges and global competition, and I am confident we can deliver the ambitious change needed to remain valued and relevant to our audiences. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Prior to re-joining RTÉ, Bakhurst was Group Director, Broadcasting and Online at Ofcom where he was a member of Ofcom Board. Bakhurst’s responsibilities included setting Broadcast Strategy and Policy for UK broadcasting regulation, creating and implementing the framework for regulating the BBC, enforcing and developing editorial standards for UK broadcasters and leading work on the future of UK Public Service Broadcasting which has led directly to new government legislation. He has led Ofcom’s work on the UK’s new Online Safety Policy and built a team of around 350 to deliver it, including a new data and technology team, and in the process shaping the overall transformation of Ofcom to take on the new duties.

Between 2006 and 2012, Bakhurst held a range of senior editorial positions at the BBC, including Controller, BBC News Channel and Deputy Head, BBC Newsroom from 2005. He was also a member of the BBC’s London 2012 Olympics Steering Committee.

As Director General of RTÉ, Bakhurst will be required to take the organisation forward in a rapidly evolving media landscape, while ensuring RTÉ’s valued place in public life in Ireland.

RTÉ will confirm Bakhurst’s official start date as Director General of RTÉ in due course.

“I’m delighted to welcome today’s announcement of the appointment of Kevin Bakhurst as the new Director General of RTÉ,” commented Siún Ní Raghallaigh, RTÉ Chairperson. “The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process, with Kevin as the unanimous choice of the RTÉ Board. Kevin brings an exceptional breadth of industry experience, great leadership skills and a passionate commitment to the development of public service broadcasting in all its forms. Kevin’s appointment comes at time of opportunity and change for RTÉ. With my fellow Board members, I look forward to working with Kevin in our shared commitment to a thriving and financially sustainable RTÉ.”