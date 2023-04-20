Forecast: Global pay-TV revenues to fall by $26bn

Global pay TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $199 billion (€181.6bn), according to the Global Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Revenues will fall to $125 billion in 2028 – down from $151 billion in 2022. This comes despite the number of pay-TV subscribers remaining at just under 1 billion.

Pay-TV revenues will fall by $26 billion between 2022 and 2028. Satellite TV revenues will drop by $12 billion, with digital cable down by $13 billion. Analogue cable will lose a further $1 billion. IPTV will be flat. Revenues will decline in 71 of the 138 countries between 2022 and 2028.

“US pay-TV revenues peaked at $101 billion in 2011,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Its total will drop from $65 billion in 2022 to $46 billion in 2028. The US will still account for 37 per cent of global revenues by 2028, which is down from 43 per cent in 2022.”