Viaplay launches on Roku in UK, US, Canada

Viaplay Group and Roku have agreed a multi-year partnership that makes the Viaplay streaming service available for subscription through Roku devices in the US, Canada and the UK. Viewers in all three countries can now subscribe directly to Viaplay’s full local offerings via Roku. In December 2022, Viaplay Group and Roku announced an agreement to add Viaplay to The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions line-up in the US.

In the US and Canada, Viaplay subscribers can enjoy over 1,500 hours of acclaimed series and films, alongside curated third-party content. Viaplay is the world’s leading producer of Nordic Noir – premium drama from the Nordic region – and its offering spans top-class crime thrillers, young adult shows, historical dramas, documentaries and much more.

“This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service,” commented Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select. “Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling – both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet – and to sports supporters across the UK.”

“Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality,” added Mary-Anne Taylor, Director International Content Distribution at Roku. “This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the US, Canada and the UK, and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the UK.”

Viaplay is available as a direct-to-consumer app in 13 countries and is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including major Smart TV brands; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV; PC and Mac; and Roku devices. The Viaplay Select branded content concept for partner platforms has launched in over 20 markets.