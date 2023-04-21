Eutelsat joins GSOA

Eutelsat Communications has become a full member of the Brussels-based Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), the CEO-driven association representing global and regional satellite operators.

By joining GSOA, Eutelsat says it showcases its support towards a robust satellite communications sector with a united global voice, connecting the world in a sustainable way. Together with its fellow counterparts, Eutelsat intends to fully participate in shaping the satellite communications ecosystem of the future.

Eutelsat adheres to the Association’s endeavours, notably ensuring the availability of satellite frequency bands during the ongoing World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) process, key to allowing space technology to fully deploy its potential to serve the world’s connectivity needs.

GSOA is recognised as the representative body for satellite operators by international, regional and national bodies including regulators, policymakers, standards-setting organisations such as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and international organisations like the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Through GSOA, the satellite sector is working to respond to the requirements for a better data-driven society.

“I am thrilled to work with Eva Berneke, Eutelsat CEO and her team to deliver the benefits of satellite communication to citizens and governments and move the industry a step forward in delivering connectivity anywhere, anytime,” commented Isabelle Mauro, GSOA Director General.

Eva Berneke, Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer, added: “Our teams are most enthusiastic to join GSOA at a time of major transformational changes in the industry, with a booming connectivity market, breakthrough innovations, and a considerable increase in the number of players involved. Implicated at various levels and in several working groups within the GSOA, we are eager to support the global satcoms industry on a resilient, responsible and innovative path”.