Forecast: AVoD revenues $91bn in 2028

Global AVoD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion (€83bn) in 2028, up from $41 billion in 2022, according to the Global AVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The US will contribute 41 per cent to the 2028 total; adding $20 billion between 2022 and 2028.

By 2028, nine platforms will generate AVoD revenues in excess of $3 billion, including five global, three from the US and one from China. The market will remain fragmented.

“Disney+ will be the AVoD winner, with $11.4 billion by 2028,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Disney+ is expected to follow its US example by converting its existing subscribers to the hybrid AVoD-SVoD tier, with SVoD-only subscribers having to choose to pay more.”