NBCU chief exits

Jeff Shell is stepping down as chief executive of NBCUniversal after an investigation into a complaint of alleged inappropriate conduct, says parent company Comcast.

Shell said in a statement, issued by Comcast, that he “had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company”. Comcast said the investigation into the complaint was led by outside counsel.

Shell oversaw the entertainment empire of Comcast at NBCUniversal, ranging from the NBC television networks to the Universal film studios, Peacock streaming as well as parks and resorts.

Shell’s team — which includes Universal chair Donna Langley and Mark Lazarus, head of the television and streaming business — will now report to Mike Cavanagh, Comcast’s president.