Report offers CTV ad fraud insights

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)’s report, The Truth About CTV Ad Fraud, examines what constitutes real fraud, how the viewing environment of a platform impacts both consumer and advertiser trust, and how marketers can minimise their exposure to fraudulent practices.

“Real ad fraud is defined by maliciously and intentionally falsifying human engagement, not normal viewing behaviours like falling asleep in front of the TV,” said Jason Wiese, Senior Vice President, Director of Strategic Insights, VAB. “Compared to other digital platforms, fraudulent ad activity is much less likely to occur within the premium environment of CTV [Connected TV] and it doesn’t impact the viewing experience, which enables greater consumer trust of TV advertising.”

Among the report’s insights: