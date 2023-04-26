BVoD upgrade for Barb Advanced Campaign Hub

UK television audience measurement service Barb has upgraded its Advanced Campaign Hub (ACH) to enable advertiser and media agency users to plan genre-based campaigns and sponsorships on BVoD services.

ACH users can now use the following top-level genres to plan their BVoD campaigns and sponsorships: entertainment, music, reality, sport, news, film, drama, lifestyle and documentary.

The ACH was launched in June 2020 and enables media agencies and advertisers to forecast the unduplicated reach and frequency delivered by advertising campaigns on Barb-reported commercial BVoD services over multiple screens (TV sets, PCs, tablets and smartphones). Users can forecast BVoD reach for impressions planned against specified target audiences, as well as by service or device. The tool can be used to plan standalone BVoD campaigns, or in conjunction with a linear advertising campaign.

“This latest upgrade to the ACH is in direct response to requests from our users to further enhance their BVoD planning capabilities,” explained Jim Jarrett, Head of Research Operations at Barb. “It further cements the important role of the ACH in helping our advertiser and agency clients plan across screens and commercial opportunities.”

Barb’s ACH is used by the majority of UK broadcasters and media agencies to support their BVoD planning. Developed in partnership with RSMB and TechEdge, it is available through TechEdge’s K2 and Sponsorship modules. This complements the broadcasters’ CFlight initiative, which provides post-campaign reporting on campaigns running across broadcasters’ linear and VoD services.