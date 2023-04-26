Telia sells Danish operations to Norlys

Swedish telco Telia Company has entered into a binding term sheet agreeing upon the key terms on which to sell 100 per cent of its operations and network assets in Denmark to Danish energy and telco group, Norlys, at an expected enterprise value of DKK 6.25 billion (€838m), on a cash and debt-free basis. The valuation is equivalent to 8.9x Telia Denmark’s 2022 reported EBITDA. The transaction is subject to final and binding agreements, approval from Norlys’s owners and customary regulatory approvals, with closing expected in Q1 2024 at the latest.

Telia’s strategy is to focus on markets where there is a clear path to securing and defending a leading market position. Having considered a number of strategic options in Denmark over several years, Telia says the combination of its strong mobile position with Norlys’s strong infrastructure position creates a unique opportunity to create a new national challenger with a committed long-term owner, while crystallising immediate value for Telia. As a result of the acquisition, Norlys will continue to build on its position as an integrated telecom and energy group that exists for the benefit of Danish households and enterprises.

“Today’s announcement presents an exciting opportunity for our Danish business and colleagues to become part of a new national challenger, with owners who are renowned for their long-term view of both energy and digital infrastructure,” declared Allison Kirkby, Telia Company President and CEO. “The transaction crystallises value from both the outstanding work of the Telia Denmark team who have led such an impressive turnaround of the business during the last 18 months, and from the leading 5G digital infrastructure that we have built up in the country. After closing, our Danish customers will have access to a broader set of products and services from Norlys, and Telia will focus even more on markets where we can sustain or build a leading position.”

“Combining Telia’s mobile network with our fibre business will enable Norlys to provide a full-service solution in Denmark, paving the way for significant growth opportunities,” added Niels Duedahl, Norlys CEO. “A strong mobile arm will expand our position as the number one challenger in the Danish market and add to our presence across both the digital and green value chains. Once this transaction closes, I very much look forward to welcoming our new, talented employees in Denmark. I have been impressed by the significant improvements in the business over the past 18 months, and I am convinced that our new colleagues will contribute to the Norlys group with a strong customer centric and digital mindset.”

Telia intends to use the transaction proceeds for deleveraging purposes.