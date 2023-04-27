My5 now on Sky Glass, Sky Stream

My5, the broadcast VoD service from Channel 5, is now available on Sky Glass TVs and the Sky Stream service, bringing viewers live and on-demand programming from Channel 5.

To launch the app, users can simply say, “Hello Sky, open My 5”, to their Sky Glass or “My 5” into their voice remote, or find it in the apps rail.

The current My5 line-up includes new Channel 5 commissions Ruby Wax: Castaway and The Catch, a psychological thriller starring Jason Watkins, as well as kids’ favourites, Paw Patrol, Pip and Posy and much more.

During 2022, My5 saw its third consecutive year of growth across Streams and watch time – mirroring its success on the linear channel. Drama was a key growth driver, with three of the top four launches of all time during 2022 – The Teacher, The Holiday and Maxine.

Customers will be able to save shows to their ‘Playlist’ on Entertainment OS, pick up where they left off between the My5 app and what they were watching on Sky TV platform. They will also be able to use in app parental PINs to keep younger viewers from watching unsuitable content.