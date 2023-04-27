Ofcom: Virgin Media, BT pay-TV receive most complaints

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints the regulator has received about the UK’s major broadband, pay-TV providers, mobile and landline covering the period between October and December 2022. The data shows:

Shell Energy continued to be the most complained-about broadband and landline provider, attracting more complaints about its service than in the previous quarter (July to September 2022). Customer complaints were mainly about faults, service and getting services installed.

Sky continued to generate the fewest broadband complaints, with EE and Sky continuing to be jointly the least complained-about landline providers.

BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile and O2 were the most complained-about mobile operators, with customers primarily complaining about how their complaints had been handled (BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile), their experience with faults, service and getting services connected (O2), as well as issues changing provider (BT Mobile). Sky Mobile, EE, Tesco Mobile and Three attracted the fewest complaints in the mobile sector.

Virgin Media and BT were the pay-TV service providers that attracted the most complaints. Virgin Media customers were most likely to be unhappy with how it handled their complaints, while BT customers complained about their experiences of faults, service and getting services installed. Sky received the fewest pay-TV complaints.

In response to the data, an Ofcom statement said: “We remain concerned about Shell Energy’s persistently high complaint volumes. We have been engaging closely with the provider on its plans to improve its customer service, and expect to see results of this in the coming months. The numbers of complaints we received during this period were similar to the previous quarter. Complaints about landline and pay-TV services decreased slightly, while complaints about broadband and pay-monthly mobile services stayed the same. Year on year, the numbers of complaints we received about broadband services increased slightly, while complaints for landline, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services stayed the same.”

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson told Advanced-Television: “Our number one priority is serving our customers. We’re investing in every area of our business to create an excellent customer experience, with complaints down across the board in the final three months of last year. We know there is more we can do – and will do – to improve the service we offer, resolve issues quickly and efficiently, and make it easier for our customers to get help and support whenever they need it.”



