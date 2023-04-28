Canal+ launches streaming platform in Czech, Slovakia

Canal+ Group has expanded its presence in the Czech Republic and Slovakia with the launch of a new streaming platform under the Canal+ brand.

After the introduction of Canal+ Sport channel in August 2022 to host Premier League football, and Canal+ Action just recently in these two countries, Canal+ has now launched a content offer within its digital platform, mixing European films and TV series, international hits, local productions, and Premier League content. The service will also offer access to 7 linear channels produced by Canal+.

The content offering also features various studios and rights, including Studiocanal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, as well as other production companies such as PROROM, ALL3Media, Freemantle Media and Paramount. Canal+ will also rely on original creations coming from different geographies of the group, such as the latest European creation Django, available from May 4th, as well as the successful Polish series Kruk.

The service will be offered for a monthly fee of around €8 per month.

According to Jacques du Puy, CEO of Canal+ International, commented: “The Czech Republic and Slovakia are important markets for the group in terms of subscribers. This launch is the result of our strategy initiated a year ago through the broadcasting of Premier League, aimed to offer a complete range of premium content (sports and series in particular) in Czech Republic as well as in Slovakia, under the Canal+ brand.”

“In line with the group’s strategy, we want to assert our role as a distributor but also as a producer of our own sports content, films and series. The launch of this platform fully meets this challenge” added Ladislav Řeháček, VP of Canal+ Luxembourg for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.