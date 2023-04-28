EFL to vote on broadcast rights bid

Further to the announcement of Sky Sports as its preferred bidder earlier in April, the EFL, which runs the three football leagues below the Premier League, has issued an has called a meeting of all Clubs for May 5th 2023 to consider proposals for a new domestic broadcast agreement from 2024/25 onwards.

The League has been in an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder and at the meeting, a recommendation from the EFL Board and Commercial Committee will be put forward, before asking Clubs for approval in principle.

In accordance with EFL Regulations, a majority vote of Clubs overall and a majority vote of Clubs in the Championship is required for any proposal to be passed.