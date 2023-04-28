Study: TikTok ads can drive viewers to other media

Samba TV and TikTok has released findings of a partnered study measuring the effectiveness of advertising on the global entertainment platform to deliver awareness and conversion into viewership of shows, movies, and live events.



As the media landscape continues to fragment, content providers are eager to identify the most effective ways to drive ‘tune-in’ beyond traditional television campaigns. To assess the value of TikTok advertising to deliver against the emerging currency of viewership, the company tapped data and measurement company Samba TV to commission over 30 independent tune-in studies across a variety of advertisers and programme genres to measure the value of TikTok at driving viewership from the small screen to the big screen.



The findings provide new insights for advertisers into how best they can identify not only incremental audiences, but viewers that are likely to engage more deeply with their content than other acquisition efforts. Samba TV found that 97 per cent of TikTok campaigns contributed incremental tune-ins, driving audiences who were exposed to ads to go on to view the programme. On average, TikTok campaigns saw a statistically significant lift in tune-ins of 159 per cent.



Importantly, these were not just casual viewers. TikTok’s campaigns drove highly-engaged viewers who tuned in after exposure to ads on TikTok and logged an average watch time of 86 minutes, a 26 per cent increase in consumption compared to the control group.



“Our goal at TikTok is to help brands reach, connect, and engage with new audiences in an entertaining and impactful way,” said Jorge Ruiz, Global Head of Marketing Science at TikTok. “Our research with Samba TV showcases the power of TikTok’s unique value proposition for advertisers seeking to drive new found levels of entertaining and effective engagement.”



“Results of our measurement study demonstrate that TikTok can drive conversion for other streaming providers and other entertainment platforms. As the top entertainment destination for Gen Z globally, TikTok is a highly-effective platform for tapping into not only the most engaged young audiences, but also a diverse set of viewers,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO of Samba TV. “Our work together further showcases TikTok is a top advertising destination for entertainment marketers looking to drive engagement and viewership, as test cases saw triple digit lift on average, kept viewers engaged for longer periods of time, and delivered a strong ROI as a platform for driving eyeballs to their intended destination.”