GolfPass launches AVoD tier

GolfPass, NBC Sports Next’s comprehensive digital membership and video streaming platform co-founded by Rory McIlroy, is introducing a new ad-supported membership tier offering free access to thousands of hours of curated, top-tier golf instruction series, original entertainment, GOLF Channel classics, and golf tournament replays.

GolfPass Free is available to anyone by simply creating a free account. People who have previously set up an account with other NBC Sports golf brands, including GolfNow, TeeOff, and GolfNow Compete will have automatic access. Existing GolfPass+ members will continue to have access to ad-free video content, as well as their other membership benefits, such as tee-time savings on GolfNow and TeeOff, discounts on golf apparel and gear, complimentary access to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, and more.

“As one of our ambassadors, Rory recognises that GolfPass harnesses the ways golfers today want to connect with their favourite sport – anywhere, anytime and on any device,” said Justin Tupper, SVP, Content & Strategy, NBC Sports Next. “Now, GolfPass Free creates more opportunity to connect golfers with the all the things that make the sport great, while helping them enjoy the game more, and making it easier in the process.”

A GolfPass Free membership only requires registration and provides on-demand streaming access to selected GolfPass video, including:

An instruction library featuring more than 4,500 video titles, including Ask Rory, The Golf Fix, with host Devan Bonebrake; Lessons with a Champion Golfer; and Build a Better Game– all hosted by instructors such as Martin Hall, Debbie Doniger, and Aimee Cho, as well as golf fitness expert Don Saladino.

A library of original video content, including original shows such as The Conor Moore Show, On Tour/On Course, My Roots, My Daily Routine,and more.

GOLF Channel’s video vault, encompassing more than 25 years of programming, including the popular Big Break reality competition series.

GolfPass Free members also can earn GolfPass Points to upgrade to a GolfPass+ membership.

A GolfPass+ membership is $99 (€90.09) per year and includes: